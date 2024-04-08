Wages Award: Gov Bala Mohammed approves N10,000 for State, Local Government Civil Servants in Bauchi 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

In his continuing efforts aimed at improving the welfare of the Civil Servants, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON (Kauran Bauchi), the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, has directed the immediate payment of Ten Thousand Naira (N10,000.00) to all categories of Civil Servants in both the State and Local Government Areas, as WAGE AWARD.

In press release signed by Mohammed Sani Umar, ESQ. Permanent Secretary, Establishments and on behalf of Head of Civil Service, Bauchi State Government, said the gesture will provide additional resources to Civil Servants to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr in high spirits, in the wake of the unpalatable economic situation generally.

The Head of Civil Service wishes to thank His Excellency, the Governor for his numerous supports and urged the workers to reciprocate the gesture by re-dedicating themselves to their duties with a view to improving and consolidating on the gains made so far.

Recall that the Governor made similar donations of food and cloths items to both civil servants in the state during Ramadan period.