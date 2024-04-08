8.4 C
New York
Monday, April 8, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Wages Award: Gov Bala Mohammed approves N10,000 for State, Local Government Civil Servants in Bauchi 

N/East
Wages Award: Gov Bala Mohammed approves N10,000 for State, Local Government Civil Servants in Bauchi 
Wages Award: Gov Bala Mohammed approves N10,000 for State, Local Government Civil Servants in Bauchi 

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

In his continuing efforts aimed at improving the welfare of the Civil Servants, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON (Kauran Bauchi), the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, has directed the immediate payment of Ten Thousand Naira (N10,000.00) to all categories of Civil Servants in both the State and Local Government Areas, as WAGE AWARD.

In press release signed by  Mohammed Sani Umar, ESQ. Permanent Secretary, Establishments and on behalf of Head of Civil Service, Bauchi State Government, said the gesture will provide additional resources to Civil Servants to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr in high spirits, in the wake of the unpalatable economic situation generally.
The Head of Civil Service wishes to thank His Excellency, the Governor for his numerous supports and urged the workers to reciprocate the gesture by re-dedicating themselves to their duties with a view to improving and consolidating on the gains made so far.
Recall that the Governor made similar donations of food and cloths items to both civil servants in the state during Ramadan period.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Gov Alia Condemns Attack On Wombo’s Residence, Places ₦10m Bounty On The Suspects
Next article
Anambra 2025 : APGA inaugurates 448 SKI Members as Idemili North Chairman hosts National and State Chairmen
spot_imgspot_imgspot_img

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Troops Burst Kidnappers’ Den Apprehend 3 Suspects And Rescue Victim In Taraba State

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.