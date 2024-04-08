UNIZik VC Esimone Dismisses Imposition Of New VC

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Prof Charles Okechekwu Esimone has debunked the report that he is trying to impose his successor on the Institution at the expiration of his tenure of office.

Esimone further described as untrue the allegations that the Institution is owning the Eastern Electricity Destruction Company EEDC the sum of N2 billion and that he has no property of his own such as students hostel as was alleged by his traducers.

According to the Vice Chancellor who in a release signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Special Duties Dr Emma Ojukwu;

“My reaction on behalf of the Vice Chancellor is that the Vice Chancellor does not have the power to install an acting Vice Chancellor”

“This is the duty of the Governing Council of the university. but in this case the Governing Council is yet to be reconstituted, the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education will appoint an acting Vice Chancellor in accordance with the necessary university laws”

Ojukwu, described the claims as “fabricated falsehood.”

The statement reads in part: “The attention of Nnamdi Azikiwe University has been drawn to an obvious fabrication and falsehood being currently circulated by fifth columnists and opportunists about the race for the vice chancellorship of unizik.

“In this intentionally fabricated falsehood the fictitious writers concocted figments of their imagination as truth to deceive members of the public.

The university would like to state as follows: The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, is a Federal University, funded by the Federal Government of Nigeria under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Education.

“The procedure for who emerges as the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, is contained in a template clearly outlined and issued by the Federal Ministry of Education,” he said.