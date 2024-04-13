8.4 C
New York
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Ex Imo Governor, Ohakim Mourns Ogbonnaya Onu

National
2019: Why Should Ikedi Ohakim Run? - By Collins Ughalaa

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, former Governor of Imo State has joined millions of other Nigerians to mourn Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu who was Govenor of old Abia State, ex Nigeria Minister.

Ohakim, who expressed profound grief, revealed that the sudden news of former Nigeria Minister of technology’s death came to him with a big shock.

Ochinanwata, described Late Academia as a fine gentleman, Calm, unassuming and lived Truly to the ambience of “politics without bitterness”.

Ohakim, made this known in a press release which he personally endorsed on Friday, 12 April and made available to Impartial Observers for publication.

The release partly read;
“Nigeria Has lost a rare gem whose maturity, brilliance and wealth of experience in National service is highly needed in this most crucial period of our collective existence.

READ ALSO  National ID: FG appoints SecureID manufacturer, introduces social features

“We shall miss him but we find solace in the knowledge that Dr. Onu lived a worthy and examplary life. We owe his memory nothing better than to strive to live up to those ideas which he cherished and lived for.

“May God Almighty grant his soul eternal rest.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
How I Used My Motorcycle to Collect $3m for Emefiele – Dispatch Rider
Next article
Economic Hardship: Faithspiration Initiative Distributes Cash, Food Items to the Needy, the Aged
spot_imgspot_imgspot_img

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Alleged $4.5bn, N2.8bn Fraud: EFCC Presents First Witness against Emefiele, One Other

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.