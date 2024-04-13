Ex Imo Governor, Ohakim Mourns Ogbonnaya Onu

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, former Governor of Imo State has joined millions of other Nigerians to mourn Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu who was Govenor of old Abia State, ex Nigeria Minister.

Ohakim, who expressed profound grief, revealed that the sudden news of former Nigeria Minister of technology’s death came to him with a big shock.

Ochinanwata, described Late Academia as a fine gentleman, Calm, unassuming and lived Truly to the ambience of “politics without bitterness”.

Ohakim, made this known in a press release which he personally endorsed on Friday, 12 April and made available to Impartial Observers for publication.

The release partly read;

“Nigeria Has lost a rare gem whose maturity, brilliance and wealth of experience in National service is highly needed in this most crucial period of our collective existence.

“We shall miss him but we find solace in the knowledge that Dr. Onu lived a worthy and examplary life. We owe his memory nothing better than to strive to live up to those ideas which he cherished and lived for.

“May God Almighty grant his soul eternal rest.”