Economic Hardship: Faithspiration Initiative Distributes Cash, Food Items to the Needy, the Aged

By Polycarp Ifeanyi, Onitsha

It was indeed a hope-reviving charity outreach at Opi Agu in Nsukka Local Government Area and Agbani in Nkanu Local Government Area both in Enugu State, as Faithspiration Initiative celebrated Easter with rural dwellers and also donated food and cash supports to them to cushion the effects of the economic hardship in the country on them.

Founded by Onitsha Archdiocesan Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Dr. George Adimike, Faithspiration Initiative is a religious group comprising priests, seminarians, students, civil servants, traders, artisans, among other professionals, has, over the years, embarked on charity outreach to the less privileged and the needy in the society. It has, however, now targeted to feed over 500 families in different parts of the world.

Other place to soon receive food items and cash from the group include; Omor in Ayamelum Anambra State, Ogbaru Local Government in Anambra State, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp Minna Niger State, Bamenda Republic of Cameron and Gambia.

However, Opi Agu and Agbani communities have been beneficiaries of Faithspiration Initiative Charity outreach and again lucky to received attention in this Easter Festival Charity Outreach.

Speaking at the event, the Leader of the Faithspiration Initiative, Fr. Adimike said the gesture was simply aimed at celebrating Easter with the needy, while also reminding them that they are brothers and sisters in Christ.

“We have come to see you, stay with you and praise God together with you, because you are our brothers and sisters. It is not about what we will give to you, but for us to express our affection for you. Therefore, the first charity is charity of presence before the charity of present. So, the little we received from others, we share it with you,” he said.

Fr. Adimike, who is also the Chief of Protocol to Archbishop Valerian Okeke, further praised the Parish Priest of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Opi Agu, for his dedication, stating that the presence of the cleric has attracted huge blessings to the community.

He recalled that after building and equipping a house for a woman in the community, it prompted Chinwe Areh to give the same woman half a million naira and clothes after seeing the video of the dedication of the house by the Nsukka Diocesan Bishop, Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah.

The Faithspiration Founder also attributed his philanthropic gestures to power of love and decision.

“Endless is the possibility of what you can do. So, when I see the house, I see joy. I implore you to decide something and do it for someone, even if it is little” he advises.

In his vote of thanks, the Parish Priest of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Opi Agu, Rev. Fr. Dennis Alumona commended the kind gesture, while praying for more blessings on the donors.

“Fr. George Adimike has been striving to ensure our betterments. Whatever he eats, he will make sure he brings to us. We him for his love for our Community. Fr. George, honestly, your caring to our parish is enormous. Infact, you have been inspiration to so many families here. You have been bringing succour and encouragements to so many persons here because so many are pagan but because of your benevolence, they have repented to Christianity. We love you and we have been praying for you. You will go higher and higher,” he prayed.

On their own parts, Mr. Micheal Odobe and Catechist Enerst Abonyi who prayed on behalf of the community, invoked God’s blessings and guidance upon Fr. George and the Faithspiration Family; even as Rev. Fr. Kenneth Okonmah from the Isselle Ukwu Diocese, also extended blessings to the community and the Faithspiration through prayers.

The Faithspiration group, from there, transitioned to Pietan Caring Mission for the Poor, Ndibunagu Agbani community, for the same show of love.

Grateful for the gesture, Dr. Jude-Therese Nwodo conveyed her thanks, emphasizing the roles and importance of Pietan Caring Mission for the Poor (PCMP) in spiritually preparing the elderly for a fulfilling aging process and reconnecting them with God. She reminisced about her earlier encounter with Fr. George during his seminary days while she was serving in the Onitsha Archdiocese.

During the gathering, prayers for the progress of Faithspiration Initiative and safe travels were offered by Mr. Okoli Ogbu and Mrs. Martha Ojene, while Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Igboegbunam concluded with a blessing for all present.

The event was marked by joyous songs and heartfelt prayers, as well as the distribution of rice and cash sum of N5,000 to each family, symbolizing the shared spirit of charity and compassion.