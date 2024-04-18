8.4 C
Bobrisky Moved From Ikoyi To Kirkiri Prison, Explains Why

Lagos Court Jails Bobrisky Six Months for Naira Abuse
Lagos Court Jails Bobrisky Six Months for Naira Abuse

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

More details have emerged that the embattled cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky who was sentenced to a six-month jail term for abusing the Naira has been transferred from the Ikoyi Correctional Center to the Kirikiri Prison by the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

This is contrary to reports that Bobrisky is still being held at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

According to Leadership, a very reliable source who is an official of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) revealed that the popular cross-dresser is presently held at the Kirikiri Prison and was discreetly transferred since last weekend to Kirikiri.

He stated, “It is procedural that he is moved to Kirikiri since it is an expansive prison compared to what we have here.”

He added that due to security reasons, Okuneye was quietly moved to the facility where he will serve his term.

It would be recalled that Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced the cross-dresser to six months imprisonment.

While sentencing the convict on Friday, April 12, 2024, the judge said the verdict would serve as deterrent to others who are fond of abusing and mutilating the naira.

Bobrisky is being identified as a male based on his admission at the court last week and according to reports that there is no realignment of gender or genital organs.

The source affirmed that the convict has been taken to the male cell with other inmate “and so he will be treated as a normal inmate,” he said.

