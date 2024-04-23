Women Journalists Calls For Immediate Release Of Sokari, Rivers Lawmaker – Make Case For Ezebunwo

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Rivers State Chapter has expressed concerns over the continued illegal arrest and detention of a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA), Hon. Sokari Goodboy Sokari by some yet to be identified security men in Abuja.

Both Hon. Sokari Goodboy Sokari, member of the Rivers State House of Assembly and Ezebunwo Ichemati were illegally arrested at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Headquarters, Abuja during the party’s NEC meeting last Thursday, thereafter, only Ezebunwo Ichemati was released.

NAWOJ Rivers State in a statement jointly signed by the Chairperson, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana and Secretary, Precious Ahiakwo-Ovie wondered why such an arrest was made in the first place on responsible citizens of Rivers State and why releasing only one person, while the other still in an unknown place of detention.

The statement while condemning the lingering detention of member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Sokari Goodboy Sokari, calls for his immediate and unconditional release, warning those taking laws into their hands to desist forthwith in other to avoid to break down of law and order in the state.

“In NAWOJ, one of our objectives is Promoting Peace and Unity, that is why we are joining our voices to lovers of peace and the good people of Rivers State to demand for the immediate release of Hon. Sokari Goodboy Sokari. His arrest and detention is unlawful and does not promote peace and unity in the state that we all yearn for. This is not the peace and tranquility we seek in Rivers State,” the statement added.

NAWOJ Rivers State chapter in the statement while calling on political players to avoid triggering unrest in the state that is already enjoying peace through the sustainable projects of the state governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalaye Fubara, also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Department of Security Services (DSS), Civil Society Organization (CSOs) and other relevant authorities to ensure the release of the member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Sokari Goodboy Sokari.

“No one’s blood is worth shedding in the name of politics, we advised that political players play safe, rather than take actions capable of escalating violence in the society.

“We, as Women Journalists support the peaceful atmosphere the state is enjoying as a result of the developmental strides as well as the peaceful disposition of the governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Sir Siminalaye Fubara. We call on the IGP, DSS and other relevant authorities to hasten and speed up the release of the member of the Rivers State House of Assembly”, the statement added.