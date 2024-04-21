EBSU Ranks “One Of The 100 Best Value Universities in Nigeria – Prof. Chigozie Ogbu

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Vice Chancellor, Ebonyi State University, EBSU, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu has said that EBSU is one of the 100 Best Value Universities in Nigeria and among 70% of best value universities globally.

He made the disclosure at a press conference in Abakaliki, as one of the activities marking the combined 12th-15th Convocation Ceremony of Ebonyi State University.

A Certificate of Recognition was sent to EBSU in January 2024 by a Ranking Body, “Study Abroad Aide” based in South Korea. According to the VC, “the body ranks world universities based on the academic quality of the institution and the school fees compared to the average school fees in the country. This, he said is meant to guide students who want to go abroad to study in their choice of universities.”

Speaking about the convocating ceremony, the EBSU VC said a total of 9,727 students will be graduating. The 1st degree graduands are 8,278, Post graduates diplomats are 173, Masters are 605, PHDs – 498.

Prof. Ogbu while stating this and more to be the achievements of Ebonyi State University Management Team under his leadership, added that the Management has done very well in achieving its objectives.