Uzodimma Reappoints Iwu, Anyaehie, Agbor – Names Ferdinand Uzodimma Deputy Chief of Staff (General Services)  – Dissolves Boards, Agencies, Commissions

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has reappointed Chief Cosmos Iwu as the Secretary to the Government of Imo State.

This was contained in a press release signed by Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, on Thursday.

The statement read partly;

In the same vein, Sir Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Chief (Dr.) Patrick Ekeji and Barr. Olisaemeka Sydney Agbor have been reappointed as Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) and Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations) respectively.

Also, the Governor has approved the appointment of Chief Ferdinand Uzodimma, a one time Councillor, Transition Committee Chairman and Sole Administrator of Oru East Local Government Area as his Deputy Chief of Staff (General Services) with Mr. Sam Anyalewechi Nwaobasi named as Special Adviser on Programme and Policy Implementation/ Monitoring.

The appointments take immediate effect.

Governor Uzodimma who congratulated the new appointees urged them to bring to bear their professional competence in the efforts to drive the vision of the Shared Prosperity 3R Government of Imo State.

Also, Uzodimma dissolved Boards of Government Parastatals, Agencies, Commissions, others

Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved the dissolution of all the Boards of Government Parastatals, Agencies, Extra- ministerial Departments and Commissions in Imo State.

Also approved is the dissolution of the Development Centre Coordinators in the State.

The dissolution is effective today, March 21, 2024.

The heads of the affected offices in focus are directed to hand over immediately to the most senior persons, including all government property in their possession.

Governor Uzodimma further thanked them for their contributions in the areas they served the State and wished them well in their future endeavours”