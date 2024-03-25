Nasarawa PDP Sympathizes With Families of 7 Students of NSUK That Died And Over 47 Injured During Palliative Stampede

Rabiu Omaku

The Nasarawa State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party has sympathizes with the families of seven students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi over the death of their family members during a stampede at the venue of the sharing of 7.5kg ohf rice and N5000.

The party in a one-page statement signed by the State Chairman, Honorable Francis Orogu wondered why the authority concerned would embark on a distribution of palliative to a University community in the manner it did when there are well structured platforms such as Departments, Unions and religious groups that would have handled this in an orderly manner.

“PDP in Nasarawa state today received with shock and grief the death of some students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi steming from the stampede that occurred in the institution”.

The opposition party faulted those responsible for the distribution of the palliative for the unfortunate incidence, did not only see the incident as unfortunate but unnecessary considering the fact that this unfortunate and avoidable incident would have been averted if proactive measures were taken by the authorities concerned to check abuse that could lead to unfortunate outcomes like the untimely demise of these students.

While grieving over the needless death of our dear students,the opposition political party extend its sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families of the 7 deceased students while praying for the quick recovery of the over 40 reportedly injured.

” this friday is a black and bleak one for us all as we woke up to the dreadful news of the unwarranted death of our leaders and custodians of our tomorrow on account of distribution of palliative which we see as welcome development in the face of the scarring in the State.

“We are concerned and worried why the students should be subjected and made to meet their unfortunate and untimely death when there are well structured channels of reaching out to the students through enhanced scholarship or remittances to their banks in a University environment such as ours”.

As a party , we join all well-meaning Nigerians, families, Nasarawa state University, Keffi Community, and the entire people of Nasarawa state to mourn and express our profound grief over the needless death of our dear students

“We extend our profound condolences to the families of these students who by no fault of theirs were made to end their existence on earth as a result of hardship.

“This incident, once again, demonstrates the dangers faced by our people. As a State, we must constantly remain proactive, committed to the yearnings and aspirations of our people, keep our State and the institutions of learning safe and secured for the benefit of all”, the statement added.