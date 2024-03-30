8.4 C
South-East Set To Sue Nigeria Government, Demands Creation Of 6th State; To Demand For Trillions 

National
The President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has revealed that South-East will sue the Nigerian government over the marginalisation of the zone in the state creation.
Iwuanyanwu, who disclosed this on Wednesday, at a one-day retreat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo tagged “Ako bu ije” held in Enugu, reiterated his call for the southeast to be given additional state.
Lamenting that the region has lost trillions of Naira due to this imbalance, Iwuanyanwu said it was unfair for the northwest to have seven states while other regions have six states and the southeast is left with only five.
“A team of Igbo lawyers are being assembled to drag the federal government to court to ask for extra state and also demand the trillions of Naira Igbos have lost because they’ve lesser number of states,” he said

