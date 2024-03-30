8.4 C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Aid Worker Rescues Abandoned Toddler Accused of Witchcraft in Akwa Ibom

S/South
Aid Worker Rescues Abandoned Toddler Accused of Witchcraft in Akwa Ibom
Aid Worker Rescues Abandoned Toddler Accused of Witchcraft in Akwa Ibom

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

A one-year-old girl who was reportedly accused of witchcraft and left to die in a bush in Akwa Ibom State has been rescued by a Danish aid worker, Anja Ringgren Loven.
Loven, who is the founder of the charity organisation, Land of Hope, disclosed this in a post on her Facebook account on Thursday.
She wrote, “Yesterday, we received a call in a village to rescue a little girl in a very critical condition.
“Land of Hope Director of Child Development, Nsidibe Orok, went with our rescue team to the location.
“Orok was surprised when he saw the girl in a near death situation. She is said to be one year and a few months old. The girl was abandoned.
“Children who are accused of being witches are usually abandoned to die in bushes. The girl is now at Land of Hope.”
In 2018, Lovén came into national consciousness when she rescued a starving Nigerian toddler from  death after his family disowned him for being a witch.

