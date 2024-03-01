Qur’anic Recitation: Foundation begins 7 days competition for younger generations in Bauchi 

For the first time in its history, the famous Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation has organized and begin a weeklong Qur’anic Recitation Competition with participants drawn from various states across the Nigerian federation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Musabaqa held at Event Centre, Bauchi the chairman of the Musabaqa committee, Sheikh Sayyid Aliyu Dahiru Bauchi said that they selected six out of the 615 schools disciples of the renowned Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi across the country to partake in the scheduled competition

Sayyadi Aliyu Dahiru enumerated the states from where participants of the Qur’anic competition were drawn that included Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger where they were selected to enter the competition under the Tijjaniyayyah movement.

Sheikh Aliyu MSDUB however recalled that ever since the establishment of the Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi Foundation decades ago, it has succeeded in rooting the nooks and crannies of the country to impact knowledge of the Qur’an and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet, Muhammad (PBUH).

Sayyid Ali who noted that the role played by the Sheikh Dahiru Foundation in the propagation of the Islamic knowledge in Nigeria and beyond cannot be over-emphasized, said that the competition was orgsnized to update the participants knowledge of the Holy Qur’an and refresh their memories of the book

He called on government’s at all levels to promote the course of the religion of Islam, and assist those in need, especially at this period of harsh economic strangulations, abject poverty and want, saying the foundation also needs helping hands to expand it’s activities for the benefit of the Ummah.

He attributed the rampant cases of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and insurgency to stack illiteracy of the people engage in such dastardly acts, hence the need for the government to intervene in propagating the Islamic knowledge to go side-by side with Western eduation.

Sayyidi commended organizers of the Musabaqa programme, especially those that immensely contributed to make the programme a reality that included Alh. Bala Wunti, as he called for more support to maintain the tempo of the religious event.

Also speaking, a lecturer with the Federal University Kashere in Gombe state, Dr. Fatihi Dahiru MSDUB noted that the Sheikh Dahiru Foundation is playing a significant role in the establishment of Qur’anic schools in Nigeria and West African countries, saying the foundation has 615 chapters in 23 states of the federation that have for the past 17 years producing Qur’anic Mallams.

Dr. Fatihi who revealed that the foundation schools which currently have 115, 242 students/pupils, have so far produced or trained over 20, 000 clerics or Mallams, revealing further that the foundation has schools in countries such as Niger, Chad and Cameroon, among others.

On his part the Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau has pledged the unwavering commitment of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s government towards the promotion of religious education for the younger generation to grow intellectually and spiritually.

He noted that the present administration in Bauchi has been supporting religious activities to include the culture of discipline among members of the society.

The Deputy Governor said Governor Bala led-administration believed in the importance of providing a platform for young people to showcase their exceptional talent and deepen their understanding of the Holy Quran, hence the need to be sponsoring the conduct of Annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition across the state.

He applauded the Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation for its efforts in the promotion of Islamic education and for organizing this prestigious event that celebrates the beauty of the Quran.

“The Qur’anic Recitation Competition serves as a testament to our shared vision of nurturing our future generation in the principles and values of Islam. Together, we can create a brighter future by equipping our young minds with the spiritual and intellectual tools needed.”

Auwal Jatau once again expressed his deepest appreciation to Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation for organizing the Qur’anic Recitation Competition, assuring government’s readiness and willingness to supporting initiatives such as the competition.

Other speakers at the event includes, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Dass, Usman Bilyaminu Othman, Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Social Reorientation, Sheikh Surumbai Dahiru Bauchi among others.