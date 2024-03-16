8.4 C
"Oga, You're Illiterate" – Prophet Odumeje Tells Little Boy Who Corrected His English in Church (video)

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry (popularly known as Odumeje) has amusingly called a little boy an illiterate for correcting his English and pronunciation.

Prophet Odemeje, has been noted for his mispronunciation of some English words, especially words that contain letter “R” or “L”, among other mistakes usually observed in his speech.

In a video that has gone viral online, the popular prophet was seen having a conversation with a little boy between the ages of 8-10 years in his church, with both of them holding microphone.

He was asking the little boy questions regarding his life and schooling, while the boy was responding.

However, in between the conversation line, when he asked the boy the name of his school, which he told them was “Silver Brand Model School”, Odumeje pronounced the name as “Sriver Blound Doer”, shifting from the original pronunciation given by the boy.

This made the little boy to correct him, telling him it is “Silver”, which Odumeje continued to pronounce as “Sriver”.

The boy corrected him for about five times, until he rebuked him, and called him an illiterate, for not pronouncing the name well, insisting that the correct pronunciation is “Sriver”.

“Sriver nah, and you’re saying Nsiliver. Oga, you’re an illiterate!,” he told the little boy, causing the church to burst into laughter; while he proceeded to ask him other questions.

Watch the video below:

