Police Vow to Hunt Down Attackers of Vigilante Office in Anambra Community

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has vowed that the attackers of the perpetrators of the recent attack on vigilante office in the State would be surely hunted down and brought to book.

Recall that yet-to-be-identified hoodlums, on Thursday, attacked an office of the vigilante group in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, where they wrecked havoc, burning a man to death and setting some vehicles on fire, amidst the intermittent sounds of ear-piercing gunshots.

Reacting to the incident in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, the State’s Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, condoled with the community and the family of the victim of the attack, revealing that the Command is working tirelessly, while efforts is in top gear to identify, fish out and smash the gang behind the attack.

While commending the vigilante groups across the State for their commitment to the protection of the citizenry, he also assured that the Police would do all within its powers to protect them.

CP Aderemi, who prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the vigilante operative who lost his life in the attack, vowed that his death will not be in vain, neither would the masterminders go unpunished.

He further directed the Police Tactical Teams and Special Forces across the State to respond promptly to all distress calls from vigilante groups anytime they come under attack.