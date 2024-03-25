Nigeria Government Declares Simon Ekpa, Chika Edozie, 95 Others Wanted 

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), has declared 97 persons wanted for terrorism, violent extremism, secessionist among other violent crimes.

Prominent among the names and pictures of the wanted persons released by Director, Defence Media is Simon Ekpa.

He said the banners would be deployed in strategic areas across the country. “The deployment of the banner is for ease of recognition and arrest of the wanted persons. They public is urge to cooperate and report,please.

The wanted persons, terrorists/ bandits and insurgents commanders are from the North East, North West, North Central and South-East zones.

A breakdown of the wanted persons shows that 43 were declared wanted in North West Zone where banditry and kidnapping is rife. They include: Alhaji Shingi; Malindi Yakubu; Boka ; Dogo Gide; Halilu Sububu; Ado Aliero ; Bello Turji; Dan Bokkolo; Labi Yadi ; Nagala; Saidu Idris; Kachalla Rugga and Sani Gurgu.

Similarly, 33 persons were declared wanted In the North East that is ravaged by Boko Haram and Islamic State for West Africa Province terrorists.

Those decanted wanted are terrorists commanders, Abu Zaida; Modu Sulum; Baba Data; Ahmad; Sani Teacher; Baa Sadiq; Abdul Saad; Kaka Abi; Mohammad Khalifa; Umar Tella; Abu Mutahid; Mallam Mohammad; Mallam Tahiru Baga; Uzaiya and Ali Ngule.

A total of 21 Insurgents/militants and violent criminals were declared wanted In the North Central and South East.

They include factional IPOB leader Simon Ekpa; Chika Edoziem; Egede; Zuma, ThankGod Gentle; Flavour; Mathew; David Ndubuisi ; High Chief Williams Agbor; Ebuka Nwaka; Friday Ojimka.

Others in the South East include Obiemesi Chukwudi aka Dan Chuk ; David Ezekwem Chidiebube and Amobi Chinonso Okafor aka Temple.