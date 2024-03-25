2027: ADC Woos Ex-Imo Governor, Ihedioha

The African Democratic Congress, ADC says its doors are wide open to welcome and accommodate former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha in its fold.

Ihedioha is reported to be contemplating dumping the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to enable him angle for the 2027 Governorship poll.

The Vice Chairman, South East of the ADC, Chilos Godsent assured him of a robust relationship should he decide to pitch his tent with the ADC.

Godsent further revealed that many political heavyweights in Imo and Anambra states have opened discussions with the ADC on their desire to join the party before the end of July 2024.

He stated that the best option for Ihedioha and other political heavyweights in South East who want to win elections in 2027 is to move to ADC.

He described the ADC as the fastest growing opposition political party in South East with programmes to salvage the region from the insecurity, political slavery and economic hardship.