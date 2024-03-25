8.4 C
New York
Monday, March 25, 2024
Search
Subscribe

2027: ADC Woos Ex-Imo Governor, Ihedioha

Politics
2027: ADC Woos Ex-Imo Governor, Ihedioha
2027: ADC Woos Ex-Imo Governor, Ihedioha

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
The African Democratic Congress, ADC says its doors are wide open to welcome and accommodate former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha in its fold.
Ihedioha is reported to be contemplating dumping the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to enable him angle for the 2027 Governorship poll.
The Vice Chairman, South East of the ADC, Chilos Godsent assured him of a robust relationship should he decide to pitch his tent with the ADC.
Godsent further revealed that many political heavyweights in Imo and Anambra states have opened discussions with the ADC on their desire to join the party before the end of July 2024.
He stated that the best option for Ihedioha and other political heavyweights in South East who want to win elections in 2027 is to move to ADC.
He described the ADC as the fastest growing opposition political party in South East with programmes to salvage the region from the insecurity, political slavery and economic hardship.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Four died, many injures In Bauchi Zakat Distribution Stampede
Next article
Nigeria Government Declares Simon Ekpa, Chika Edozie, 95 Others Wanted 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  TMSG to Atiku: Drop your frustration, let President Bola Tinubu be

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.