Like Delta, Unknown Gunmen Ambush, Kill Mopol 18 Operatives In Imo

Operatives of Mopol 18, Owerri were ambushed and Murdered by unidentified gunmen on early hours of today, in Okigwe Local Government of Imo State.

This was revealed in a press release signed by the Police public relations officer in Imo, ASP Henry Okoye and made available for our correspondent.

The release read in full;

“The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma has condemned the attack and gruesome murder of personnel of Mopol 18, Owerri, by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN). The officers were ambushed in the early hours of today, 23/03/2024 while on patrol duties along old Gariki Road Okigwe by the disgruntled elements who threw dynamite on the officer’s patrol vehicle and engaged them in a protracted gunfight. In the process, two officers paid the ultimate price while four others survived the attack.

“On receipt of the ugly incident, the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, *CP Aboki Danjuma* alongside Commander Mopol 18 and 64, immediately led operatives of the Command’s Special Tactical Unit to the crime scene for on-the-spot assessment and tasked the operatives to go all out in synergy with other security agencies and hunt down the hoodlums responsible for the attack.

“More so, CP Aboki Danjuma has mandated the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge Okigwe, the DPO, and other Tactical units deployed in Okigwe to embark on visibility patrol, intelligence-led raids of criminal hideouts, and place watertight security to forestall any future occurrence.

“The CP calls on the general public particularly the residents of Okigwe who may have any useful information that will assist the Police in the investigation to kindly report at the nearest Police Station or via 08034773600, 08103341610. He urges the residents to go about their lawful business without any form of fear or intimidation and not panic at the sight of the massive deployment of security operatives in Okigwe. He urged them to support the Police and other security agencies in the onslaught against violent crimes in the State

“While empathizing with the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased officers, the Commissioner of Police reiterates in strong terms that the Command under his watch would not condone any form of attack on security personnel in the State. He assures them that the Command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the perpetrators of this dastardly act are all arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”