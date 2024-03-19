Imo: NDDC Commissioner, Uzodimma’s Former Aide, Trade Words On Tinubu Fuel Subsidy Palliatives, Solar Lights, Others

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The publishers of Big Truth Newspaper One of the leading Newspaper tabloid in Owerri Imo State, Sir Modestus Nwankpa has declared that, the News paper will remained a vocal front for dissemination of Factuality and objective reports based on the Truth and nothing but the truth and described the article against him as Infantile Unproductive.

Nwankpa made this known in his reactions to the online Media publication against his character, over the recent publications on his newspaper where Uzodimma’s attention was called to monitor the nefarious activities of the Niger Delta Development Commissioner representing Imo State. Kyrian Uchegbu.

In the publication, Kyrian Uchegbu was asked to tell Oguta people how his aides were appointed and whereabouts of the Solar Streets Light and other Palliatives meant to cushion the negative effect of hunger in the NDDC Catchment area of Imo State.

Nwankpa in his response said, “For me, this is an arrant nonsense of a misplaced rejoinder. I cannot be cowed under whatever guise.. Big Truth publishes for all and gives opportunity for all to express themselves and whatever that comes out from the Newspaper is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

When a shadow is being chased, when tthe real truth is being dodged and when empty name calling is being undertaking instead of laying bare the real truth, then it is unfortunate and callous.

We’ve been in this terrain for quite some time and I understand the jittering need to engage in irritating frenzy, fallacious presentation and hasty reply in the guise of defending, albeit indefensibly a boss in office. The report today in Big Truth Newspaper is not an editorial and therefore it is not a personal view as to warrant the mentioning of my name.

Again, let me quickly say that we know ourselves in Oguta LGA in particular and no matter how anybody may try to polish anybody’s known image in office, the truth is always known to all. The real character, disposition and demeanor of everybody are also known by all. A leopard cannot change its colour no matter the amount of soap being used to wash it. An office does not change one but one changes an office.

So using a media Aide either as a pseudo or real identify to attempt to bismirch yours incerely or engaging in a futile attempt to stand truth upside down before the public will not help matters either. Truth is truth no matter who said it and lie is lie even if it is said from a sweet rogue.

The journey is far and the truth will burst out eventually. I therefore advise whoever Diala Ifunanya Ndudi is, he/she should know that you don’t take guy to America. The dance he is being asked to engage in is a surugede dance and surugede dance is a dance of the spirits. Don’t start something you cannot or have the capacity to finish.

Any public officer can be criticised or even abused rightly or wrongly. Your duty as a media Aide that knowns his onions is to always dispel the rumour or lies if you like and ultimately strengthen the facts not engaging in name calling. If your boss is afraid of the heat, he should not get to the kitchen.

Tell your boss not to present himself as a man wearing a stainless cloth for he is not entirely that as long as my judgement and estimation of him are concerned. He should just go ahead and enjoy the lucre of his highly exalted office and not to dare touch the tail of a Tiger. God will help him to realise himself soon.

I want to assure both Diala Ifunanya Ndudi and his boss that indeed Iam an independent man both in reasoning, conduct and operation. I take exception to any attempt to insinuate that somebody is behind whatever action I take. Not at all! I take responsibility for any of my action.

So let truth prevail”.