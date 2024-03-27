Fire Guts Chinyere Udoma’s Music Studio, Destroys Property Worth Millions of Naira

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Music equipments and other properties worth millions of naira, have been razed to ashes, as heavy fire outbreak gutted the music studio of Nigerian gospel music singer, Mrs. Chinyere Udoma.

The fire outbreak, which occured on Tuesday, started at about 11.am at the music studio, located along the Plot 3115 Eko Akete Jakonde Estate Amuwo Odifin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Recounting her ordeal, Mrs. Udoma said she was on her way to the airport to board a flight for her trip, only to be contacted and informed that her music studio was on fire, which made her to cancel her planned trip at the moment and rush to the studio.

She, however, regretted that before they could get to the scene, the entire building had been enveloped by the fire, while many damages had also been caused by it.

According to her, the fire was caused by power surge which emanated from wrong wiring/electricity connection in the Studio.

Mrs. Udoma, who spoke in an interview with our reporter, recalled that she had severally complained to the landlord of the building about the wrong connection, warning him of its potential dangers, as it could only be corrected from the side of the landlord.

She, however, said no action had been seen from the landlord since then, despite her complains. This, she said, made her to go to the Eko Electric Distribution (EKEDC) office, where they charged her the sum of N300,000 to reconnect the light from scratch, adding that it was after the said reconnection that fire outbreak occured.

While the total value and worth of the equipments and other items destroyed in the studio by the inferno is yet to be ascertained; the music icon, Mrs. Udoma, also generally lamented the extent of the collateral damages caused by the fire incident. She also regretted that she would now be forced to start from scratch again to fix and re-equip her studio, even in this presence of this current economic realities and price hike in the country.

More details later…