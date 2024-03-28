8.4 C
Stakeholders Lament Poor Reading Culture in the Society, As US-based Doctor Donates 8,000 Books to Anambra State Library

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Management of the Anambra State Library Board has received the donation of eight thousand (8,000) books of different genres from a US-based medical doctor, Dr. Eugene Nwosu.

The official handover of the donated books, which held at the hometown of the donor in Ajali, Orumba North Local Government Area of the State, was grace by the State Library staff and stakeholders of the community.

Speaking during the handover, the representative of the donor, Chief Onyejeli Paul-Mary said the major reason behind the gesture was not just to encourage the Library Board, but to also contribute to expansion of knowledge among the populace through reading.

According to him, the benefactor, Dr. Nwosu and his wife, Mrs. Mary Nwosu, are also the Founders of the Goodness and Mercy Foundation, a charity-based and community-based organisation through which they have contributed significantly to the general development of the community and personal growth of the indigenes.

He revealed that the donor had also recently donated about two thousand books to different schools in the area and beyond, even as he expressed optimism that these magnanimous gestures of the benefactor would spur and motivate people to take reading seriously as a major source of information.

Contributing, a classmate of benefactor and member of the community, Chief Sir Nkem Obu, commended the State Library for its roles in spreading knowledge, which, he said, was the reason the Obu Family has remained unwavering in supporting the Library and its services since many decades ago.

While recounting his reading experience, Chief Obu, a retired staff of the Nigeria Liquified and Natural Gas (NLNG), however, regretted that there is now a huge drop in the reading culture in the society as it is today, with its resultant effects; even as he encouraged the Library Board not to relent.

“Regrettably, the youths no longer read; everybody wants to make it through the quickest way. But one thing these young ones don’t understand is that when one reads, he learns and acquires new knowledge, and that knowledge, no one can ever take away from him. People must begin to take reading seriously,” he said.

Responding, the Director, Anambra State Library Board, Dr. Obioma Obalum, commended the books donor, Dr. Nwosu, for showing concern in supporting the Library to eradicate illiteracy and promote a society where reading is held in a highest esteem.

She further assured that the books would be put into good use, to ensure the full realization of the aim of the benefactor.

The State Librarian further encouraged others to emulate the gestures, while also assuring that the Library is always open for fruitful collaboration and any partnership that will help it achieve its objectives.

Also present at the event were the Librarian in Charge of the Ajali Branch Library, Mrs. Peace Onwuanyi; as well as another stakeholder from the community, Barr. Uka Noel Obu, among others.

The official symbolic hand over of the book to the Library Director, formed the highpoint of the event.

