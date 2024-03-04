Economic Hardship: Drama As Umahi Blame Unknown Gunmen In South East, Make Case For Tinubu

Immediate former Governor of Ebonyi State and Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi has given reasons why South East Won’t join in the ongoing protest against Federal Government over ongoing excruciating hardship.

This is even as he made it clear that Tinubu has solved the major problem in south East which according to him has been the herders and Farmers clash in the region.

Umahi who disclosed this over the weekend while addressing journalists at his Uburu residence in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State however pointed out that the only issue facing the South East now is self- inflicted problem.

According to the former governor of Ebonyi State, President Bola Tinubu has solved the major problems of the region, which he said was the incessant clash between farmers and herders.

The Minister claimed that the region’s present predicaments are self-inflicting, stressing that the activities of the “unknown but known gunmen”, are now the major challenges of the Southeast.

“If you check very well,

the problem we now have in the Southeast is self-inflicted. That is the issue of unknown but known gunmen.

“So, if we are protesting, who are we protesting against? We are protesting against a President that has solved herders/farmers clashes.

“If you remove the issue of unknown gunmen, the Southeast will be completely safe and farmers can work. So, we can’t go and join anybody to protest.”