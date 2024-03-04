Insecurity: Peace Gradually Returns To Orsu, Imo LG Captured By Bandits

What can best be described as gradual return of peace and tranquility has become the bane in Orsu Local Government and it’s environ.

This is even as the popular market in the area, Ekeututu” situate at Orsu “Ihitte okwa” has bounced back to life as traders now go to market without fear of any kind.

Orsu LGA has been the den of insecurity which Imo people has been going through since four years.

Many Residents, including the innocent ones have lost their lives to insecurity in the area.

The rate of the insecurity in the area has even pushed the youths out of the LGA for fear of unknown.

However, our reporter who has been following the incident in the area for the past four years reported that peace is gradually returning to the area and the abandoned popular local Market, the Ekeututu has bounced back to life.

According to the reporter,the Nigerian soldiers now have their camp close to the market and have always appealed to the people to return and be making use of their Market after assuring them of protection.

Some of the people interviewed confirmed that that peace has indeed returned in the area as the news of killings havedrastically reduced and stopped.