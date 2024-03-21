Ebonyi Assembly Committee On LGA Task Council Chairmen To Embark On Projects In Line With State Govt Standard

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government, Chieftaincy and EBSIIEC Matters has called on all the (13) thirteen local government Chairmen to ensure they embark on standard projects in line with the State Goverrnor, Rt. Hon Bldr Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru at their council areas.

The Committee led by it’s Chairman Hon Goodluck Obinna Mbam stated this on its oversight function visit to Ezza South Local Government Area,

Hon Obinna Mbam said that every local government Chairmen should ensure that all projects embarked upon were done according to specifications adding that the Committee would not condone poorly executed projects.

The Committee while inspecting some of the council projects expressed satisfaction with the quality of job done by the Chairman.

Speaking also Hon Abiri Godwin Abiri, Hon Chinyere Nwogbaga, Hon Victor Nwoke, Hon Arinze Lucas Chukwu, Hon Alloysius Nwodo, Hon Friday Ogbuewu and Hon Joseph Ununu, all stressed the need for timely distribution of farm inputs to Farmers and the importance of practical Agriculture.

Speaking to the Committee, the Chairman of Ezza South Hon Mrs Euphemia Nwali enumerated projects embarked upon by the council to include renovation of a lodge and council Secretariat, installation of solar lights, sinking of boreholes, and restoration of rural electricity among others.

In a vote of thanks, the leader of Ezza South legislative Council Hon. Obinna Nwali appreciated the Committee visit and informed them that apart from embarking on projects, the council chairman equally maintained a harmonious working relationship with legislators, staff and stakeholders from the area so as to ensure the even spread of democracy dividends to the entire people.