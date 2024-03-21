Anambra Igweship certificate saga: Legal firework begins March 22

By Chuks Eke

Proper legal firework is expected to commence in earnest on. Friday, March 22, this year at an Aguata Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Ekwulobia in a criminal charge preferred against the traditional ruler of Umuona community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state, Igwe Humphrey Ejesieme, by the state police command.

The presiding Chief Magistrate of the court, S. I. Anagbogu gave the hearing date when the matter came up for hearing yesterday and a new prosecution counsel, A E Egbo. Esq. announced his appearance for the prosecution and tendered a Fiat from the Attorney-General of Anambra state to take over the prosecution of the matter from the police.

However, the defense counsel, Chief Ikenna Egbuna SAN did not raise any objection over the development before the court adjourned the matter to March 22 for hearing.

The state police command had arraigned Igwe Ejesieme before the court on a two-count charge of performing new yam festival (Iwa Ji) between August 27 and December, 2023 as still the traditional ruler of Umuona, knowing that his certificate of recognition had been withdrawn by the state government and handed over to Ikechukwu Ezeofor as the new traditional ruler of Umuona.

When the charge was read, the accused person, Ejesieme pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety who must be a resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

The criminal charge against the monarch might not be unconnected with the N50 milluon civil suit hehad earlier instituted against the state government and his opponents some time last year.for withdrawing his Igweship certificate without giving him fair hearing.

Igwe Ejesieme had dragged Governor Chukwuma Soludo and four others to court claiming a sum of N50 million as punitive and aggravated damages against the 2nd to 5th defendants for misleading Soludo, the first defendant.

The 2nd to 5th defendants are Hon. Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs; Chief Kenneth Okoli, the factional President-General of Umuona Progressive Union, UPU; Engr. Anthony Muobike, Secretary-General of UPU and Chief Sunday Christopher Ikechukwu Ezeofor. Specifically, the plaintiff, Igwe Ejesieme is demanding the N50 million punitive and aggravated damages from the 2nd to 5th defendants for misleading Governor Soludo, the 1st defendant into approving the withdrawal of his certificate of recognition as the traditional ruler of Umuona, sometime in 2023. In a statement of claim filed on his behalf at Aguata High Court Registry by his legal counsel, Chief Ikenna Egbuna SAN, the plaintiff is also seeking a declaration of the court that the selection of the 5th defendant, Ezeofor as the Igwe of Umuona is null and void and of no effect. The plaintiff is also seeking an order of the court compelling the 1st defendant, Soludo to restore his Certificate of Recognition which he said was wrongly withdrawn by the state government, together with an injunction restraining the 1st defendant from granting a certificate of recognition to Ezeofor, the 5th defendant. The plaintiff recalled that he was selected as the traditional ruler under the 1998 Constitution of Umuona community and presented to both the Aguata local and state governments which all recognized the choice of the community and then granted him a certificate of recognition, adding that a copy of the certificate of recognition granted him by former Governor Peter Obi in 2014 will be relied upon at the trial. He contended that a letter from the 2nd defendant with reference No. MLGCCA/HC/2022/T/025/78 dated June 13, 2023 which contained the withdrawal of his chieftaincy certificate by the state government was made to mislead the people of Umuona and the general public, adding that his alleged removal did not follow due process and is therefore null and void. However, no date has been fixed for hearing of the civil suit but in a twist, the 5th defendant, Ezeofor who is currently having the chieftaincy certificate of the state government as the incumbent traditional ruler of Umuona, teamed up with the 3rd defendant, Chief Kenneth Okoli, the factional President-General of UPU with eight others and filed an application for the enforcement of their fundamental human rights, dignity of human person, personal liberty, fair hearing and freedom of movement.