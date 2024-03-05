8.4 C
Military Coup : Simon Ekpa’s Allegations Against Hope Uzodimma Raises Tension

Simon Ekpa

Activists and human rights organizations in Nigeria are amplifying their demands for the apprehension of Simon Ekpa, a Biafra agitator based in Finland, following his accusations against Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma. Ben Mark, one of the activists, is urging the federal government and the Nigerian Army to ensure Ekpa’s extradition to face charges in Nigeria.

Jerry Dickson expressed concern over Ekpa’s inflammatory rhetoric, accusing him of stoking tensions with false claims about the Bola Tinubu-led federal government.

Ben’s call comes after Ekpa made sensational allegations against Governor Uzodinma, accusing him of conspiring to oust President Bola Tinubu from power. Ekpa claimed on his verified X page that the governor is colluding with soldiers and individuals from the northern region to stage a coup, leading to President Tinubu’s demise. This isn’t the first time Ekpa has drawn attention with his outlandish coup claims.

Recently, reports surfaced of Ekpa’s supporters resorting to using traditional ‘juju charms’ in their Biafra agitation. They were caught on camera placing President Tinubu’s image in a calabash pot. Ekpa shared photos and videos of his followers with the calabash pot after torching a police vehicle in the Uli community of the South-East region. Two policemen lost their lives in the tragic incident. Ekpa’s group allegedly performed rituals with the President’s picture and the calabash pot, invoking their desires.

This incident occurred amidst mounting pressure for Ekpa’s extradition to Nigeria to face justice for his actions in the South-East. Ohanaeze Ndigbo has previously called on the Attorney General of the Federation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate Ekpa’s return for prosecution.

Ekpa has intensified his activities since the June 2021 re-arrest and repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu, the founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Security and intelligence services have linked the surge in kidnappings and killings in the South-East to Ekpa’s incendiary speeches.

Isiguzoro has labeled Ekpa as an international terrorist deserving punishment for his actions.

