Crisis Rocks Jigawa APC ,as 2 principal officers of the house alongside 4 LG Chairmen stand sacked, while Speaker risks impeachment

Despite impromto sessions of the thirty member’s of the jigawa House of Assembly who.passed Vote of Confidence on embattled Speaker Rt. Hon. Aliyu Dangyatin who narrowly escaped impeachment move, Dangyatin was not having it easier in.managing his seat.

Recalled that during his foreign trip on the entourage of Governor Danmodi, the jigawa assembly was thrown into confusion on an alleged plot which was stage managed among gladiators of the House.

But the return of the speaker thwarted the plot, it was not clear as to why the seat of the speaker is being threatened, a situation that might not be unconnected to power struggle among gladiators of the House.

The speaker who was on foreign trips to Saudi Arabia when the alleged impeachment plot started was said to have rushed back to Nigeria to avoid the embarrassment and also put the house into order.

The house of assembly which was barricaded by heavily armed security for days was relatively ease and made accessible to the Hon members and assembly staffs.

During the house emergency sitting which was presided by Rt Hon Haruna Aliyu Dangyating, a member representing Malam Madori Constituency Hon Hamza Adamu Ibrahim moved a motion for the passing vote of confidence on the speaker.

While shading more light on the house sitting the Chairman House committee on information Hon Hashimu Ibrahim Kanya a member representing Kanya Constituency said, the alleged plot to Impeach the speaker was mare speculation.

He explained that, the vote of confidence they passed on their leader was aimed at their allegiance to the speaker and also tell the world that, the Jigawa state house of assembly is united with mutual respect to each other’s.

Hon Kanya however revealed that, all the speculated allegations against the Speaker Hon Dangyatin was discussed and addressed, “every members was convinced that, the allegations was baseless and lack any iota of truth, while the alleged plot to Impeach the speaker also lack ground roots anywhere .

Ealier the Speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly in Northwest Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin escaped impeachment by aggrieved members of the Assembly two weeks ago, as security operatives were drafted to condone the premises of the Assembly.to avoid breakdown of law and order

The Spokesman for the Jigawa state police command, DSP Lawan Shiihu Adam confirmed the presence of police personnel who took over the premises.

He said-“Yes it is true we have posted our men to guard the assembly premises due to intelligence reports we received and we deemed it necessary to do that to prevent any occurrence”.

Lawan Shiisu however explained that he is not aware of any impeachment threat by members of the state assembly, saying “as far as i am concerned we received intelligence reports that’s all and nothing more nothing less”. He concluded.

Those who plotted the impeachment attempted seized the absence of the speaker while he accompanied the Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi to Saudi Arabia on official trip.

There are reports that the governor and the speaker got wind of the plan which compelled the speaker to suspend his trip and catch a flight back home to thwart the efforts of his colleagues.

While the return of the speaker thwarted the plot, it was not clear as to why the seat of the speaker is being threatened, a situation that might not be unconnected to power struggle among gladiators of the House.

There were insinuations that “the grand plot against Rt. Hon. Dangyatin was designed to pave way for the member representing Dutse constituency, Hon. Tasiu Soja as possible replacement”.

The development may lead to some political and leadership changes in the Assembly as the loyalty of some members to the House leadership is now suspicious.

Apart from.the impeachment saga of the Jigawa Speaker, the House has impeach it’s principal officers and suspends four local government chairmen following deliberations during its resumed session after the recess and the presentation of house committee reports.