Gov Bala Mohammed Commits to Building Infrastructure

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has pledged to enhance infrastructure advancement, saying his administration will enhance its partnership with relevant stakeholders to augment the state’s financial stability.
He was speaking at Bauchi Government House while presiding over the closing ceremony of bond facilitated by Emerging Africa Capital Advisory Limited, commending the development partners for the trust and contribution to his administration.
Earlier speaking, the Executive Vice Chairman, Emerging Africa Capital Advisory Limited, Toyin Salami, applauded Mohammed’s exemplary leadership, pledging continued collaboration to ensure the success of his developmental strides.