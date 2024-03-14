Like Senator Ningi, House Of Reps Leadership Battles Bello, El-Rufai’s Son

A leaked internal memo from the Nigerian House of Representatives has brought to light the controversy surrounding Hon. Bello El-Rufai’s denial of receiving an official Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

The memo, addressed to members of the House, criticizes El-Rufai’s statements and affirmed that every member has indeed collected their allocated vehicle.

The memo, which was leaked the press was issued by the Deputy Spokesperson for the House, Hon. Philip Agbese.

It directly addressed the claims made by Hon. El-Rufai during an interview on a podcast program.

El-Rufai, who represents Kaduna North Federal Constituency and chairs the House Committee on Banking Regulations, reportedly denied receiving the SUV and suggested that some of his colleagues had also rejected the vehicles.

However, the internal memo refutes El-Rufai’s assertions, stating unequivocally that all 10th House of Representatives members have received their allocated vehicles.

The memo also cautioned against spreading false information that could damage the image of the parliament.

The memo read: “Our attention has been drawn to a trending video excerpt from an interview, wherein one of our distinguished colleagues, Hon. Bello El-Rufai, claimed that some members, including himself, rejected their operational vehicles allocated to them.

“It has become necessary to state that, this is totally false and inaccurate. From our checks with the House Committee on House Services, every member of the 10th House of Representatives has received their vehicle.

“The House, therefore, cautions Hon. El-Rufai to desist from further misinforming the public or attempting to set his colleagues up for public ridicule.

“As a House, we are advised not to grandstand or pontificate on contentious matters in a way that would bring the image of the parliament to disrepute.

“Hence, the need for caution in public discourse, especially now that the 10th House of Representatives is earning the trust of Nigerians.

“We take this opportunity to clarify that all Honourable Members have had their vehicles duly allocated to them. These vehicles remain the property of the House of Representatives and are to aid Honourable Members in the discharge of their duties.

“We also wish to remind all Honourable Members that while you have the liberty to engage with the media and the public as you see fit, it is in the best interests of the House and all members to avoid causing disaffection and raising controversial matters.