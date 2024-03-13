Consider Recruiting Hunters — Anambra Community Leaders Urge Soludo, Pass Vote of Confidence on Him

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, was agog over the week, as the leadership of all the 179 communities in the State, under the umbrella of the Anambra State Association of Town Union (ASATU) converged to pass a vote of confidence on Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The passing of the vote of confidence was preceded by a solidarity march for the Governor, which saw the community leaders, comprising the Presidents-General, members of the ASATU Women Wing, and members of the ASATU Youth, march round the capital city under the tune of a special solidarity song for the Governor.

The community leaders also bore placards with different inscriptions that highlight and commend the feats the Governor has achieved in each sector of the State in barely two years.

Speaking at the event, the National President of ASATU, Chief Titus Akpudo, explained that the solidarity march and the passing of the vote of confidence had no political undertone, but a genuine expression of the town union leaders’ gratefulness to the Governor for what he has done in their respective communities and other sectors of the State.

He revealed that the solidarity march was also to herald the two-year anniversary of the Soludo Administration in the State, even as he assured him of the continuous support of ASATU in his current tenure and their 120% support for him for his reelection at ripe of time.

Chief Akpudo, who took time to highlight some of the various achievements of the Solution Government in different sectors, especially on security of lives and properties, further urged the Governor to consider recruiting hunters into the state’s security service, to further enhance the security architecture of the State, mostly as it concerns combing of bushes and sacking of hoodlums hiding therein, since hunters have proved to be expersts in doing so.

Addressing the ASATU team when they stormed the State’s Secretariat during the solidarity march, the Anambra State Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Igwegbe, who commended the team, attested that Governor Soludo has really done well in his two years in office.

She recalled how the Governor recruited 5000 teachers within his first nine months in office, while process is also currently in top gear for recruitment of more 3000 teachers, in addition to thousands of health workers recruited in the state’s health sector.

According to her, constructions of five general hospitals are currently ongoing in different parts of the State, while one each is being renovated in all the senatorial zones of the State, courtesy of the Governor. She also highlighted the numerous impacts of the Governor’s free education policies free antenatal and free child delivery in the State, adding that while about more 240 kilometers of new roads would still be commissioned by the Governor in different parts of the State in few days time.

The Head of Service further added that Governor Soludo has also made another landmark history and broken an age-old jinx by being the first Governor, in the history of the State, to embark on the construction of a substantial Government House in the State, which, she said will also be completed and commissioned in no distant time.

Earlier speaking, the President-General of ASATU Youth, Comrade Ken Okoli, said the Anambra Youths are happy with Governor Soludo, having felt and enjoyed the positive effects and breeze of his administration, most especially through the One Youth Two Skills initiative, digital skill trainings, agricultural empowerments, among other youth-oriented programs and initiatives of the Solution Government. He further reassured the Governor of the solidarity and unwavering support of the youths to his government.

Others who spoke at the event, include the President of ASATU Women Wing, Mrs. Ifeoma Okaro; as well as the zonal leaders of ASATU in the three senatorial zones of the State, who all joined their voices in thanking the Governor and his wife, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, for their good works in the State.

The event also featured special prayer by the community leaders, for the Governor, his wife, and his administration.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that Governor Soludo was sworn-in on the 17th day of March, 2022, and will be marking his two-year anniversary in office on Sunday, March 17, 2024, with a pontifical mass of thanksgiving, slated to hold at the International Conference Centre, Awka, where he will also present his two-year scorecards to Ndị Anambra.