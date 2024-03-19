8.4 C
Budget Padding: More Revelations As Tinubu Administration Allocates N47.5B For Renovation Of Fictitious Schools

Senator Godswill Akpabio felicitates with Muslims
Godswill Akpabio

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

Over N47.5 billion was allocated in the budget of the Ministry of Education for the renovation and provision of learning materials in 50 schools across Nigeria without stating locations of the schools as passed into law by the National Assembly for 2024.

 

It could be recalled that the opposition Senator, Abdul Ningi had two weeks ago alleged that the leadership of the Senate padded the 2024 budget by N3.7 trillion.

Ningi, a Peoples Democratic Party member representing Bauchi Central, had alleged that the Senate leadership under Godswill Akpabio and the presidency padded the budget being implemented.

 

He alleged that the budget being implemented by the government was different from the one passed by the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, page 377 of the 2024 Appropriation Act, with ERGP20243999 under the Federal Ministry of Education line item says N47.5 billion was allocated to “fifty selected Government Secondary Schools Across the Nation for infrastructure upgrade and provision of Education materials and teaching tools”.

 

Meanwhile, Arise News TV anchor Oseni Rufai who shared the budget document on his X handle, questioned whether the allocation affirmed some of the concerns raised by Senator Ningi on the budget currently implemented by the federal government.

 

He wrote: “The Ministry of Education has been allocated ₦47.5 billion for the renovation of 50 schools across Nigeria, with undisclosed locations. Does this affirm some of the concerns raised by Senator Abdul Ningi?”

