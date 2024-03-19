8.4 C
Soldiers Restrict Journalists As Delta Government Visits Troubled Community

Few days after the killings of military officers and civilians in the Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, on Monday, visited the troubled community to assess the extent of the destruction.

The military Joint Task Force, however, barred journalists from covering the governor’s assessment tour of the troubled community.

The JTF operatives barricaded the major entries to Okuama with an armoured personnel carrier tank, thus preventing vehicular and human traffic, including media men, from gaining access to the community.

But Oborevwori, who was received by the leader of the military JTF, General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigeria Army, Major General Jamaal Abdulsalam.

They went for a closed-door meeting that lasted for about one hour.

