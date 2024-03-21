Customs: Kebbi Command Restates Commitment to Facilitate Trade, Reopens Kamba Border

Customs Kebbi Command, says it was poised to facilitate legitimate trade as it has reopened Kamba Border in compliance with the directive of the Comptroller General of Customs,(CGC) Comptroller BA Adeniyi MFR.

This disclosure was made over the weekend in a press release signed by the Command’s public Relations officer Mohammed Tajuddeen Salisu, a Superintendent of Customs and made available to our Correspondent.

Recall that the newly appointed Customs Area Controller (CAC), Kebbi Command, Comptroller Iheanacho Ernest Ojike has last week Friday , reopened Kamba Border for international trade as directed by Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

Speaking shortly after reopening of the border in the midst of District Head of Kamba, Alhaji. Mamuda Fana, stakeholders and other sister agencies, the Command’s Area Controller, Comptroller Iheanacho Ernest Ojike said that Kamba was a strategic border with major share in Kebbi Revenue generation insisting that the border reopening was aimed at paving way for legitimate trade that would impact positively on Nation building, not a permission for importation of prohibited items that would ransack the economy and compromise national security.

Speaking further, he emphasized that officers and men of the Command were ever ready to facilitate legitimate trade and act within the ambit of the law to simplify trade across Kamba Border seamlessly as long as stakeholders import what was permitted by Customs extant laws, make proper declaration and pay appropriate duties to the Federal Government coffers even as he warned that exportation of Grains out of the country was still prohibited due to the scarcity of food in the country.

Responding, the District Head of Kamba, Alhaji Fana commended the effort of the federal government, while maintaining that it was a new wave of hope to his people who have interest in cross-border businesses, and even small scale business owners domiciled in Kamba town and promised to caution his people on illegitimate trade.

In another development, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) Comptroller Ojike paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gwandu Major General Muhammed Bashir Iliyasu (Rtd) to seek his blessings and cooperation as the royal father of the state and other sister agencies to gain their mutual cooperation and collaboration towards ensuring steady trade across borders, curb smuggling activities and provide security to the host communities.