Awka Is Truly Wearing a New Look — Anambra NLC Attests, Hails Soludo, ACTDA Boss

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have lauded the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led administration in the State for what they described as infrastructural facelift and transformation being witnessed in Awka the capital city of the State and other parts of the State at large.

The leadership and representatives of the Unions gave the commendation on Wednesday during a visit to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), Hon. Ossy Onuko.

Speaking on behalf of the Unions, the State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Humphrey Nwafor, attested that the State capital is currently wearing a new look like never before. He also attributed that to the transformative vision of the Soludo Administration and the tireless efforts of the ACTDA Boss, Hon. Onuko, who he said is properly leveraging on his youthfulness and expertise to work out the vision of the state government for the capital city.

On his own part, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Dr. Emeka Odogwu, attested that ACTDA is one of the agencies projecting the image of the current administration in the State, through the “magic it is doing in the capital city”.

Dr. Odogwu, on behalf of the Unions, also used the platform to invite and request the collaboration of the ACTDA Boss and his agency in the forthcoming 2024 Workers Day in the state, which is an annual event aimed at recognizing and celebrating the achievements and contributions of the workforce and the trade union to the state’s growth.

According to him, the event which will hold on May 1, will be preceded and heralded by week-long activities, can offer the ACTDA leadership a platform to address, sensitize, and interact with the Union members and other members of the public on the activities and operations of the agency and the things expected of them to help in the actualization of the agency’s vision for the capital city and the Governor’s vision for the state, centred on making Anambra a livable and prosperous homeland.

Dr. Odogwu, who is also the Chairman of the 2024 Workers Day Planning Committee Chairman further expressed confidence that such collaboration would not only strengthen the bond between the state government, ACTDA, and the workforce, but also foster actualization of a more vibrant and progressive state.

Responding, the ACTDA Boss, Hon. Onuko expressed gratitude for the recognition of the Unions, which he said, speaks volumes of the agency’s milestones and also stands as a testimony of the practical impact of Governor Soludo’s visionary and dynamic leadership style in the state.

He reiterated his agency’s dedication to ensuring that Awka not only wears a new look but also continues to evolve into a model and smart mega city that reflect both the visions of the Solution Government and the aspirations and needs of the people.

While assuring the Union leaders of his collaboration and support in the forthcoming Workers Day, Mr. Onuko, who is also the Convener of the Soludo Ambassadors, further expressed his readiness and openness to fruitful collaborations to help drive home the agency’s vision for the capital territory and to help the Soludo Administration succeed beyond expectation.

Aside the State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Mrs. Chika Chukwudozie who gave votes of thanks on behalf of the Unions; the Head of Administration in ACTDA, Mr. Azubuike Ogugua; the State Vice Chairman of NUJ, Mrs. Ngozi Obileri; among other top officials of the unions were also present during the visit that held in ACTDA office in Awka.

The event also featured presentation of almanac and recent publications of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to the ACTDA Boss, Mr. Onuko.