Edo Assembly Serves Deputy Gov,Shaibu Impeachment Notice

Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

The Edo House of Assembly on Wednesday commenced impeachment proceedings against the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

The Majority leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian, who announced the impeachment notice during plenary, said the petition dated March 5, was signed by 21 out of the 24 members against the deputy governor.

Aiguobarueghian stated, “The petition against the deputy governor came in on March 5 and was signed by 21 out of the 24 members. The number of members who signed the petition was more than the two-third requirement stipulated in the constitution.”

He also said that the petition was based on two grounds perjury and revealing of government secrets.

The speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku who acknowledged receipt of the petition, directed the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, to serve Shaibu the impeachment notice.

Agbebaku also gave the deputy governor seven days to respond to the notice of impeachment.

The impeachment notice is the latest in the rift between the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, who have been at loggerheads since mid-last year when Shaibu announced his intention to run for the office of the governor of the state.

