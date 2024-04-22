Tragic! Father, Son, Neighbour Die While Trying to Retrieve Phone from Pit Toilet

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Information reaching us has it that a 60-year-old man, simply identified as Danjuma has died while trying to retrieve a phone that fell into a pit toilet.

It was gathered that Danjuma died alongside his 35-year-old son, Ibrahim, and one of their neighbours, Aminu Gaye (also aged 35), who also died on the same mission.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at Yar’Gwanda in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State, would have cost another person, Abba Alasan (aged 28) — the fourth person and neighbour who rushed to offer help — but who was, however, rescued alive, while others couldn’t make it out alive.

Confirming this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, the Kano State Fire Service spokesman, Saminu Abdullahi, said officers of the station rushed to help out, upon receiving a call about the incident.

“We received an emergency call from Tsanyawa Fire Station at about 11:00 a.m. from one Aminu Yar’gwanda that four men had been trapped inside a pit toilet.

“We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 11:15 a.m. Danjuma was trying to retrieve a phone that fell into the pit toilet, when he got trapped. Thereafter, his son entered the pit toilet to save his father and also got trapped.

“Gaye and Alasan also entered to rescue both men, but they also got trapped,” Mr Abdullahi said.

The Fire Service Spokesman also explained that the first three victims were rescued unconscious, while the fourth victim was rescued alive, adding that the victims were handed over to the Superintendent of Police Iro Lado at the Tsanyawa Police Division.

“The police conveyed the victims to Bichi Special Hospital for medical attention, where doctors on duty confirmed the three dead and one alive,” he said.