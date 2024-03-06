8.4 C
Imo: ‘Uzodimma Didn’t Pay Us Severance, Other Entitlements – He Is Recovering Our Official Vehicles Amidst Hardship’ Dissolved Appointees Express Disappointment

Imo Governor, Uzodimma Shops For Replacements Of SSG, Chief Of Staff
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

The former Commissioners and Special Advisers to Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma has described their ordeal and hardship after the recovery of their official Vehicles and other government properties with non payment of severance allowance and other takes home benefits as a government appointees.

The appointees who were relieved of their duties by the governor on 17 January 2024, two days after his second term swear-In and Inauguration ceremony has now joined the league of Imo people with no vehicle ownership as they constantly trekked down from the various houses to Imo State government house Owerri on daily basis waiting for the next opportunity as a friend of the governor.

It would be recalled that the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma has directed and instructed the Managing Director Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, ISOPADEC, Chief Charles Orie to take inventory and charge of the recovery of the official Vehicles and other government properties from all his former Commissioners and Special Advisers.

An assignment which is friendly in progress and achieved by the Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area born business magnet and pragmatic leader, Chief Orie with his assurance to carry all the past government appointees along in the system.

As Imo people are expecting the governor to announce his new appointees the recovered 2022 Toyota Prado vehicles have left its park to the popular car wash for overall cleaning and maintenance to be transfered to the new lucky Ones as official government vehicle.

It would be recalled that the former Commissioners and SAs under the government of Senator Rochas Okorocha were allowed to go home with their official Vehicles but governor Emeka Ihedioha created Recovery Team under Hon. Jasper Ndubuaku before his government was oustered by the supreme Court on 14 January 2020.

