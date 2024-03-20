After 247UREPORTS’ Publication, Amaku Hospital Breaks Silence on Alleged Gambling with Human Lives

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Management of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Amaku, Awka, has debunked the allegation that its health workers play gamble with human lives.

This is coming barely four days after a REPORT published by 247UREPORT, featuring a video of a middle-aged man, identified as Mr. Uche Ileabuchi, accusing doctors in the hospital of levity and gambling with his wife’s life and those of other people.

According to Ileabuchi in the viral video, his wife, who is a breastfeeding mother had her proposed surgery worrisomely delayed and repeatedly postponed by the assigned doctor in the hospital, leaving the wife and their 5-month-old baby starving unnecessarily in waiting for the surgery.

Among other claims, Ileabuchi, who opined that many of the doctors in the hospital have and obviously give more attention and time to their private hospitals than they do to patients in the teaching hospital and other public hospitals where they are employed, also alleged that such thing accounts for major reason “why people die like fowls in most government’s hospital.”

However, in a press statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, March 20, the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Agbai Henrietta described the video as “false and mischievous”, adding that it was targeted to mock the reputation the hospital has “built overtime as one of the best Teaching Hospitals in Nigeria.”

While accusing Ileabuchi of being obviously on a desperate mission to discredit the hospital, the PRO said the complainant was aware of existence of SERVICOM in the Hospital, where genuine complaints are channelled.

Concerning the said surgery and the alleged postponement, PRO explained that Mr. Ileabuchi’s wife had a cold case and an elective operation booking which was cancelled because the Consultant Surgeon in charge of the patient attended an all-day COOUTH workshop on Thursday 7th March, 2024, being the only nominee of COOUTH Surgery Department for the event organised by the Research Management Office. He, however, did not deny the rescheduling of the proposed surgery.

“There is usually a surgery list that contains all the people that should be operated in a day. Some of the cases may come up later in the day, others may even be shifted to another day.

“This was courteously explained to him by a junior doctor in the team, & the operation duly re-scheduled for the subsequent week.

“He hastily shot and uploaded his complaint video at 11:21am. Indeed the wife successfully had her surgery same day and was discharged the following day.

“We are using this opportunity to intimate the general public on the truth of the matter.”

Continuing, the PRO further appreciated those who showed concern when the “disturbing video” was being circulated online.

“We are equally using this opportunity to let the general public know about SERVICOM, which is a department created to tackle issues involving patients and Staff of the Institution.

“SERVICOM is always there 24/7 hours to address every issue in the institution with fair manner without fear or favour.

“We are ready to address all issues arising from constructive criticism and genuine complaints,” she concluded.