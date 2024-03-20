We’ll Continue to be Diverse, Inclusive, Represent all Voices – Gov Bala Mohammed 

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Dr Bala Mohamme has pledged to lead with inclusivity at forefront of his administration, calling on stakeholders to be accessible to citizens embrace diversity.
He was speaking while interacting with the stakeholders of the Bauchi North senatorial district and three other Local Government Areas from Bauchi Central.
He, however, vowed to amplify endeavours for citizenry welfare, assuring the participants of his dedication to boosting the provisions of democratic benefits to them, in addition to coming up with initiatives to relieve the pressure and ordeal both rural and urban areas.
In their separate remarks, the Chief of Staff, Bauchi Government House, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa, chairmen caretaker committee of Katagum and Misau LGAs among others, commended Mohammed for his outstanding performance and welfare to citizenry, reiterating their continued support for the success of his administration.