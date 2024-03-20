8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Search
Subscribe

We’ll Continue to be Diverse, Inclusive, Represent all Voices – Gov Bala Mohammed 

N/East
We’ll Continue to be Diverse, Inclusive, Represent all Voices - Gov Bala Mohammed 
Gov Bala Mohammed

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
.. Breaks Fast with Bauchi North Stakeholders, Others
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Dr Bala Mohamme has pledged to lead with inclusivity at forefront of his administration, calling on stakeholders to be accessible to citizens embrace diversity.

He was speaking while interacting with the stakeholders of the Bauchi North senatorial district and three other Local Government Areas from Bauchi Central.

He, however, vowed to amplify endeavours for citizenry welfare, assuring the participants of his dedication to boosting the provisions of democratic benefits to them, in addition to coming up with initiatives to relieve the pressure and ordeal both rural and urban areas.

READ ALSO  We’re with Senator Ningi, We‘ll Persist in Championing Him Against Adversity- Gov. Bala Mohammed 

In their separate remarks, the Chief of Staff, Bauchi Government House, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa,   chairmen caretaker committee of Katagum and Misau LGAs among others, commended Mohammed for his outstanding performance and welfare to citizenry, reiterating their continued support for the success of his administration.

Recall that the Governor Bala Mohammed had commenced breaking of Fasting with different groups since the commencement of this year Ramadan as part of his tradition in the state.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
After 247UREPORTS’ Publication, Amaku Hospital Breaks Silence on Alleged Gambling with Human Lives

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  We’re with Senator Ningi, We‘ll Persist in Championing Him Against Adversity- Gov. Bala Mohammed 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.