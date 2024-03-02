Update: 4 Killed As Nasarawa Gov Shares Palliatives

A reliable source from the Nasarawa State University Keffi has confirmed that 4 students died while struggling for Nasarawa State Government palliative.

Recalled,The State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule affirmed that 2 students of NSUK died died today (Friday) while sharing 7.5kg of rice and N5,000.

He disclosed this during the flag-off of fishing Festival at Tungan Nupawa community of Lafia East Development Area of Lafia Local Government.

Some eyewitness attributed the death of 4 Students to poor planning by the Governor’s aides and the management of State University.

A student who pleaded anonymity faulted the Governor for given 70% of the students of Federal University of Lafia 7.5kg rice and N5000.

,Insisting that majority of the FULafia students are non indigents of the State.but were given almost 90% of the students palliative.

The palliative went on to other institutions in the State, and the students in this institutions received handsomely, even at Federal polytechnic Nasarawa.

Today, the last place for the distribution of this palliative is the state owned University where more than 70% of the ingenious people of Nasarawa State are studying.

It was gathered that the ticket were only given to fragment students while majority of the students were not captured and the few that were given ticket were allowed into the convocation ground.

In the process of the distribution,angry and hungry students waiting outside the gate force themselves inside, which led to a stampede and instantly four people lost their lives.

The Public Relations Officer of the University could not be reached for comment at press time.