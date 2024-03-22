Imo Assembly To Screen Second Batch Commissioner Nominees, As Uzodimma Reappoints Ex- Attorney Gen, Akaolisa, Mrs Emele, Others

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State has just released another list of Commissioner Nominees.

According to a government House source, Nominees are four in number.

The source also revealed that the nominees are likely going to be screen today by the Imo State House of Assembly.

Governor Uzodimma had few weeks ago sent Twelve Commissioner Nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening.

The new Commissioner Nominees include Barr. COC Akaolisa, the immediate former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mrs Ruby Emele, immediate former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and others.