Setback for APC in Kano as Ganduje, Gawuna Lose Council’s Chairmen, Other to NNPP

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) again suffered another set back as three Local Government Chairmen defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano.

The decampees include Hon. Ado Tambai Kwa, Chairman of Dawakin Tofa Local council, the immediate constituency of acting National Chairman of APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Hon. Kwa dumped APC to NNPP along his deputy Hon. Garba Yahaya Labour and other councillors from Ganduje’s home council.

Similarly, the APC gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna also lost a strong loyalist and chairman of his Nassarawa local government council, Hon. Auwalu Lawan Aramposu, to NNPP.

Hon. Mudassiru Aliyu, member of APC and Chairman of Garun-Malam Local Government council also cross carpeted to NNPP.

Receiving the decampees and their mass supporters at the Coronation hall, Government House on Saturday, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf applauded the ingenuity of the former APC members to join the NNPP.

Governor Yusuf who assured the decampees of fairness and equal treatment in their new party stressed that NNPP would be magnanimous enough to accommodate the entire APC members to serve humanity.

The Governor reiterated the government commitment to enhance social and economy development through massive investment of resources in the areas of education, health, agriculture, water resources and human empowerment.

According to Governor Yusuf, ” We are lucky that some of you have recognised the pattern of our leadership and decided to join hands with us on a mission to make Kano great. You are highly welcome home “.

The defection of APC members to NNPP is coming barely two weeks, after the national Chairman of the party and immediate past Governor, Ganduje extended an open letter inviting the NNPP leadership to the ruling party.

The intrigue, although thoroughly calculated to win the heart of the Kwankwasiyya moment ahead of 2027 presidential ambition, only thought out after Governor Yusuf secured his mandate at the Supreme Court.