Malpractice : Four Students Expelled, 19 Rusticated In Imo Varsity

The hammer of the management of the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, UAES in Umuagwo Ohaji part of Imo State has fallen on about 23 students alleged to be involved in examination malpractices.

This is as result of a special Committee of the institution who came out with recommendation that has penalized suspected offenders.

UAES is one of the state universities owned by the Imo State Government.

According to details obtained by the Impartial Observers, while 4 were outrightly sacked from the school for alleged impersonation in hall during the last Semester examination, about 19 rusticated for a year or more for involvement in various forms of malpractices.

According to the Report of the Examination Misconduct Committee (EMC) in the concluded second semester of the 2022/2023 session, a total of “23 suspects were reported indulging in examination malpractices and invited in September 2023 and those who failed to honour were handed another chance to appear in October of same year”

Impartial Observers reveals from the report before the school management for implementation that “four suspects were found guilty of impersonation while the remaining ten (10) were found guilty of using either relevant materials or phones to cheat during the exams”

The report further states “Fourteen of the suspects showed up while nine of them did not come for the investigation after being invited twice.

“Four (4) suspects were involved in impersonation, eleven (11) were found using relevant materials while eight were caught using their mobile phones to cheat”

Students that were involved in examination misconduct and invigilators that caught them were also shown in the report.

Among those who won’t be part of the academic sessions of UAES according to the submission of the Committee are two students from the Electrical Engineering department; Ugwuegbu P and Diedie D. E Ugwuegbu caught for impersonation. Others also involved in impersonation and expelled are Onyeanwa U.G and Sebastine C.P of Microbiology and Computer Science respectively.

For punishment of Rustication of a year caused by use of phone, the following are involved; Onuoha C.W ( Peace/ Conflict Resolution), Osondu Prince (Criminology) , Onyema .C.O ( Pet Chem Engineering), Osuala C (Elect Elect Eng), Ugorji J.F (Microbiology).

Said to be involved in the offence of carrying relevant materials into the examination hall that warranted the recommendation for the missing of one academic session punishment are; Eze O.A (Biochemistry) Mmeremiko S.O (Biochemistry), Iroaju C.O (Computer Science), Oparah S.C (Computer Science), Nebo C.D (FST).

Those who didn’t appear before the Committee but dealt with for being in possession of relevant materials punishable with rustication for one year are; Onyeocha P.A (Phycology), Ofoma C.C, (Microbiology) Barnabas FN (Business Admin), Sunday P.C (Civil Engr) and Ngozi J.O of Computer Science.

Those accused of using phone during the examinations who failed to honour the invitation but would keep away from classes for a year based on recommendation of the panel are; Obani C.O (Microbiology), Aswoma D.L (Civil Engr), Akujobi U.U. (Biochemistry) and Markus S.C (Mechanical Engr).

Impartial Observers learnt that the recommendation of the Committee is based on Section 12.3, for disciplinary measures of all proven cases of examination misconduct..