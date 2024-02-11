Soludo, Police React As Anambra Lawyer Inserts Hot Knife into Her Housekeeper’s Private Part, Flees (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the “on the run” status of an Anambra lawyer who allegedly inserted a hot knife into a private part of her 10-year-old housekeeper.

Recall that the social media space have been agog in recent time with the video of a manhandled and malnourished young girl with fresh bruises and various degrees of injuries on different parts of his body.

The brutalised child was said to have been put in the severe pains by her madam, Adachukwu Chukelu Okafor, who was also said to be a lawyer by profession.

Mrs. Okafor, was said to have brought the little girl on January 5, 2024, to live with her in Akpaka, Onitsha where they reside. She was also said to have accused the little of ‘touching’ her child, hence the ‘punishment’ she gave her.

Aside using the hot knife, it was gathered that the so-said lawyer, popularly known as “Lover of God” also used hot iron to burn the buttocks of the little girl, and also used broken bottle to brutalise her, giving her the worst pain of her life.

The suspect, Barr. Okafor, was also said to have been on the run since after the leak of her heartless acts and atrocities against the young girl.

When contacted by this reporter, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed that the Command was aware of the incident and had launched a manhunt for the fleeing lawyer.

“We are aware of this development and the alleged woman is on the run. Meanwhile, the Police Command is in partnership with the State Govt on the investigation and especially in regard of the welfare of the rescued child.

“Also, efforts are emplaced to arrest the fleeing suspect,” he said in chat with this reporter.

Recall that the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo had also earlier condemned Barr. Adachukwu’s action, stating that she is one of many who do not deserve a place among decent humanity.

Governor Soludo, in a statement via his Facebook page, said the state government had also commenced actions to ensure that the suspect is apprehend and brought to justice.

He wrote, “Mrs. Adachukwu Chukelu-Okafor, who visibly violated the young girl left in her custody, is one out of many who do not deserve a place amongst decent humanity.

“We have commenced actions to ensure she is brought to justice.

“This should serve as a firm warning to all abusers of any kind, that Anambra State is not a place where their excesses will be condoned. Child’s Right Act (2003) and Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act (2017) have long been domesticated in Anambra together with other laws, and my administration is big on entrenching Law and Order as a foundation for building the liveable and prosperous homeland that we all seek.

“It is the highest sign of weakness to abuse or violate the vulnerable. This, and others like it, can not be tolerated in the Anambra State we are building.”