Police Killed, House Razed Down, As Gunmen Attack Imo-North Senator

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Gunmen on Monday attacked the Senator representing Imo-North senatorial district (Okigwe zone), Senator Patrick Ndubueze, killing one of his orderlies.

According to reports, the gunmen stormed the residence of the senator in the early hours of Monday and while the lawmaker escaped, a policeman attached to him was shot dead.

A source close to the senator confirmed the attack to newsmen.

According to the source, the same incident took place at the Correctional Service in Okigwe where several inmates were set free, and an Inspector killed in the process.

He said, “the news of Senator Patrick Ndubueze being attacked is true. They stormed his residence at Umualumoke and killed a policeman working for him.

“It could be the same set of hoodlums that also ambushed the Correctional Service in Okigwe and set prisoners free after killing a police inspector and abducting the officer in charge of the centre.

“Okigwe has become a war zone where no one is saved. We are living in total fear. Most of our youths have run away for fear of being killed. Our security agencies are not doing enough to combat crimes in the state. Yet, there are so many of them (security men)in this area,” he lamented.

Senator Patrick Ndubueze is currently the serving as an APC senator who won the February 25, 2023 National Assembly elections.

But the Imo state police command had confirmed the incident through a press release signed by its Spokesman, Henry Okoye.

See part of the release, “the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma has deployed the Command’s Special Tactical Squad and equipped them with the available resources to go all out in synergy with the Military and other sister security agencies to hunt down suspected IPOB/ESN disgruntled elements, allegedly responsible for the attacks on Correctional Service Farm Settlements, in Umualomoke Okigwe LGA of Imo state in the early hours of 12/02/2024, which resulted in the release of seven (7) inmates, and abduction of the officer in charge of the farm settlement, and the death of a Police Inspector respectively .

“The CP visited the said Correctional Service on-the-spot assessment of the ugly incidents wherein he mandated the special tactical squad operatives to intensify efforts in ensuring that the officer in charge of the farm settlement is rescued unhurt and the fleeing inmates arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“While calling on the general public who may have any useful information that will assist the operatives in arresting the hoodlums responsible for the attacks to kindly report at the nearest Police Station or via 08034773600, CP Danjuma encourages the good people of Imo State to go about their lawful business without any form of fear as the Command is on top of the situation and have emplaced adequate security measures to forestall future occurrence.

“The Commissioner of Police reaffirms the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that the State is adequately protected. He vowed that the hoodlums responsible for the attacks would soon be arrested and brought to book.”