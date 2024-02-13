Defamation: IPOB Lawyer Sues Enugu Businessman, Demands N50 Billion Damages

A lawyer and human rights activist, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has filed an action at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja

against the President-General of Oraifite Improvement Union (OIU) in Anambra State, Vincent Dike over alleged defamation of his name and character.

The lawyer to the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the suit with No. CV/1224/24 filed on Monday February 12 is demanding N50 billion from Dike.

Dike, Manager of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) and Ejiofor are both kinsmen in Orafite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suit was filed by Chinwe Umeche, Esq, Head of Chambers/Managing Partner in the chambers of I.C. Ejiofor (Ugochinyere Chambers).

The defendant had during a meeting with members of Oraifite community at Oraifite Civic Center on February 4 reportedly told lies against Ejiofor which the plaintiff described as false, defamatory and highly injurious.

Although Notice for immediate retraction of the offending publications was immediately served on him, Dike reportedly refused, neglected and declined to retract the publications, prompting Ejiofor to challenge the infractions in court.

Ejiofor, among other reliefs, asked the court to direct Vincent Dike, to publish a full retraction of the utterly defamatory publication, in at least three national dailies/Newspapers with nationwide and global circulation.

Others are “An Order directing Vincent Dike to forthwith publish a written undertaking not to publish any similar or further libel of and concerning Bar. Ejiofor;

“A compensatory payment in the sum of ₦50,000,0000,000.00 (Fifty Billion Naira Only), as general damages Ejiofor suffered on account of the defamatory publications;

“And further payment of ₦100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira Only) being the cost of the suit.

The suit is yet to be assigned a date for hearing.