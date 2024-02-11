Sanga legislative council passes no-confidence vote on LG chair over N65m misappropriation loan

8.4 C
By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

 

The Sanga Local Government Legislative Council in Kaduna State has passed a vote of no confidence on the Executive Chairman of the Council, Hon. Bissala Mallam, over misappropriation of N65 million bank loan and lack of good leadership.

The legislative council in a unanimous decision in a statement signed by the Speaker of the Council, Hon. Zakari Danjuma and made available to PUNCH, expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the chairman since their assumption into office, noting that the council boss has no regard for legislators.

The legislatures also accused the Council Chairman of diverting Rice Processing Machines meant for beneficiaries who had undergone training for modern rice parboiled techniques in Kaduna two years ago.

” Squandering of Sixty-Five Million Naira bank loan N65,000,000 obtainable meant for borehole provisions across the 11 wards and Inappropriate usage of ecological funds.

” Poor compliances to budget ethics and implementation: Reference to
an oversight function carried out by the legislative through the directive of
Mr. Speaker, the report shows that some of the transformers purchased
were not brand new but refurbished and cannot function. Also in Tari,
one of the transformers was taken by the council and is yet to be returned
to the community. Many projects which money was voted out for are
still incomplete without explanation.

Also, Failure to recruit Local Vigilantes Service personnel who will assist in curtailing internal security as ordered by the Kaduna State Governor.

The councilors added that there was a lack of communication, respect, and response to legislative members: reference to points 1,2,3,4 and 5, noting the legislative Council seeks the audience of the Executive Chairman by formally writing a letter requesting to meet with him three (3) consecutive times but to no avail.

According to them, the Local Government was full of challenges, ranging from insecurity, unemployment, lack of social welfare, empowerment, and improper public account management.

The Councilors further explained that the statement was in no way a lack of respect for the position occupied by the Executive Chairman but rather an opinion on his integrity and inability to effectively lead and develop the Local Government and her citizens as expected.

This motion was unanimously passed by the Majority of Council Members of
the Legislative across Sanga Local Government including and under the
the leadership of right Hon. Speaker Hon. Zakari Shagayya Danjuma with
the support of the Majority and Minority Leaders and their members
respectively.

When contacted, the Council Chairman did not respond to calls as of the time of filing this report.

