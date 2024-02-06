8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Palliative: Civil Servants Reject N10,000 Wage Award in Jigawa

N/West
Palliative: Civil Servants Reject N10,000 Wage Award in Jigawa
Jigawa,

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
By Dahiru Suleiman, Dutse
Member’s of the jigawa Chapter of The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, in have collectively rejected the N10,000 wage award proposed by the state government as a palliative in response to the removal of fuel subsidy.
The rejection was communicated in a press statement issued after a meeting of the Organized Labour in the state held in Dutse, the state capital.
The joint statement, signed by the state chairmen and secretaries of NLC and TUC, described the state government’s announcement of the wage award as premature, asserting that no agreement had been reached on the matter.
The statement mentioned that the NLC Salary Negotiation Committee had engaged in prolonged negotiations with the state government committee, presenting various submissions without receiving any response.
The Organized Labour expressed surprise at the state Commissioner for Information, Youth, and Culture, Hon Sagiru Musa’s announcement of the N10,000 wage award for three months.
“It is important for the general public to note that the Organized Labour has not signed any Memorandum of Understanding with the Jigawa State Government on the N10,000 wage award; the Negotiation Committee is yet to conclude its assignment,” the statement clarified.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Economic Hardship- I’ll introduce new Economic Policies – Gov Bala Mohammed 
Next article
Panic: Nine Bauchi youths disappears in Plateau State

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Gov Namadi Signs Bond With Top Govt. Executives, MDAs in Jigawa

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.