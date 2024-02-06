Palliative: Civil Servants Reject N10,000 Wage Award in Jigawa

By Dahiru Suleiman, Dutse

Member’s of the jigawa Chapter of The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, in have collectively rejected the N10,000 wage award proposed by the state government as a palliative in response to the removal of fuel subsidy.

The rejection was communicated in a press statement issued after a meeting of the Organized Labour in the state held in Dutse, the state capital.

The joint statement, signed by the state chairmen and secretaries of NLC and TUC, described the state government’s announcement of the wage award as premature, asserting that no agreement had been reached on the matter.

The statement mentioned that the NLC Salary Negotiation Committee had engaged in prolonged negotiations with the state government committee, presenting various submissions without receiving any response.

The Organized Labour expressed surprise at the state Commissioner for Information, Youth, and Culture, Hon Sagiru Musa’s announcement of the N10,000 wage award for three months.

“It is important for the general public to note that the Organized Labour has not signed any Memorandum of Understanding with the Jigawa State Government on the N10,000 wage award; the Negotiation Committee is yet to conclude its assignment,” the statement clarified.