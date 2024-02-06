Panic: Nine Bauchi youths disappears in Plateau State

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Nine Youths on motorbike from Kirfi local government in Bauchi state on their way to Lafia in Nassarawa state for commercial motorcycle business (achaba) have disappeared in Plateau state.

The youths were on there way to Lafia headquarters of Nassarawa State state to do Achaba business , since Saturday family and friends lost contact with them

Efforts to get the confirmation from the Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Mohammed Ahmed Wakil was not successful as he directed reporters to contact the PPRO Plateau State.

All calls to the PPRO Plateau State Command DSP Alfred was not successful at the time of filing this report

The Chairman caretaker committee of Kirfi Local Government Area Alhaji Abdulkadir Umar Dewu, confirmed their disappearance and said that they have not heard from them for three days now, but the local government and the community still searching and are praying to Allah to reunite them with their families.

Speaking to newsmen parents of the victims expressed their fear and worry over the missing of their children.

Some of the parents, urged the authorities to help them.to get their children back home.

In their separate accounts of the incident Abdulhamidu Mohammed,, Unguwar Gawo Kirfi,, Suleiman Salihu Unguwar Gawo and Kuma Mallam Rufai Ibrahim. Whose children are among victims said that their sons are going to lafia on their way they are going to enter Jos. When they went to Jos they were stopped by security operatives because of the on going rerun election on that fatefulday., they were asked to stay at Jagab’s filling station, they waited until four o’clock in the evening when they were told that the election was over and they would pass. They were told to stay overnight and they said they would pass. At six o’clock in the evening, there phones stop going, they did not hear from them again for three days.

Saddam Yakubu is one of theie elder brother and he also use to go to lafiya todo commercial motor cycke business, He is the one who shows them the way but he did not follow them.

Saddam said that the young people went on their five motorbikes, they use to go and come back, but since last Saturday we font know what happened to them

The parents of the young people said that when they called the number of three of them yesterday there phoned was ringing but there was no answer.

They also said that they have reported to the security forces and the appropriate authorities to pray to Allah to help them to find them.