Economic Hardship- I’ll introduce new Economic Policies – Gov Bala Mohammed 



From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI Worried by the present economic hardship being experienced by citizens in Bauchi State, the state Governor Bala Mohammed has expressed determination to introduce effective policies and programmes aimed at alleviating the suffering.

He made the commitment at Jama’are in continuation of the week long activities for inauguration of road construction projects in some parts of the state.

Governor Mohammed who expressed concern on the rising price of essential commodities subjecting the citizens into untold hardship assured that his administration is determined to introduce measures that would improve commercial activities to meet the trying moment. READ ALSO Insecurity: FG Inducts 2 Aircrafts Into Nigeria Air Force's Inventory

According to Mohammed the ongoing construction of rural roads are aimed at connecting communities to their farmlands and enable smooth movement of goods and services.

He urged the people of Jama’are Emirate to cooperate with the contactors handling the project in the area to facilitate timely and successful completion.

Responding on behalf of the benefiting communities, the Emir of Jama’are Alhaji Nuhu Muhammadu Wabi who commended the Governor for the project pledged readiness to support all policies aimed at improving the wellbeing of people.