Promise Kept, As Police Arrest Suspected Killers of Anambra PG, Recover His Phones, ATM Card

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Barely four days after the gruesome murder of Mr. Silas Onyima, the President-General of Umuoji Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State in his bathroom by some hitherto unidentified men, security operatives in the State have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder.

Recall that the news of the assassination, which occured on Friday, forced the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, to abruptly end his participation in the opening ceremony of the 14th Biennial Police Games holding in Ibadan, Oyo State, and rush back to Anambra to coordinate efforts towards apprehending those behind the heinous crime, whom the Command vowed to fish out as soon as possible.

It is in keeping of this promise that the Police, working with the vigilante operatives in the Community, arrested four of the killers of the PG.

According to a statement from the Anambra State Police Command, the phone and ATM card of the murdered PG were recovered from the suspects, who also names four other persons that joined them in the crime.

Speaking on the arrest, CP Adeoye commended the Police and the Vigilante operatives for their synergy, swift action and tireless efforts that led to the immediate arrest of the suspects.

Declaring a manhunt for the fleeing suspects, the CP also directed the State’s Criminal Investigation Department to deploy its Forensic Team to scene of crime and take over the investigation; even as he also mandated the Homicide Team in State CID to apprehend the four accomplices still on the run and unravel the motive behind the crime.

While reiterating that there is no hiding place for criminals and miscreants in Anambra State, the Police Commissioner also re-assured Presidents-General in the State and Ndị Anambra at large that their safety remains a primary concern to the Police, even as he further assured that the Command would continue to sustain its efforts in dealing with and clamping down on criminal elements in the State.